Covid-19 death toll surpasses 7,500 in Israel

Jerusalem, Sep 19 (IANS) The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 42 to 7,507, the state's Ministry of Health has said.

The ministry on Saturday also reported 4,863 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,219,374.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 658 to 717, while total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,127,340 after 8,674 newly recovered cases were recorded, Xinhua news agency reported.