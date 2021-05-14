COVID-19: Delhi govt to extend help to orphans, families who lost earning member

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the state government will bear the expenses of children who lost their parent/s to the COVID-19 outbreak. He also promised to extend monetary help to families who have lost their earning member.



At a press briefing, the chief minister said, "I know many children who have lost both their parents. I want to tell them that I am still there. Do not consider yourself as an orphan. We will not let any child discontinue their studies. The government will bear expenses of their studies and upbringing."

"There are many senior citizens who had young children earning for the family. Even they have died. To all those senior citizens, I regret this happened. But do not be worried, I am still here for you. The government will help all families who lost their earning member of the family," he added.

As per the Delhi health bulletin, 289 deaths were recorded in the national capital over the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 20907. The state has a case fatality rate of 1.51 per cent.

In order to treat the increasing number of COVID patients, a new COVID care facility at Ram Lila ground was inspected by the chief minister.

Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said, "250 ICU beds are being operationalized here today. Additional 250 beds will become operation by May 16. This facility will have 500 beds."

He also informed about the total 1200 ICU beds that will be functional soon.

"Day before yesterday we visited GTB Hospital, where similar 500 ICU beds have been set up. Approximately 1000 new ICU beds are ready in Delhi. Similarly, additional 200 beds will be installed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Chhatarpur," said Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the Delhi government, there are currently 71794 active cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 8506 positive COVID cases. The total COVID cases have now mounted to 1380981. Delhi has a cumulative positivity rate of 7.60 per cent. (ANI)