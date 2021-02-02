COVID-19: Delhi HC disposes plea on ICU beds reservation in private hospitals

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed of the plea on the reservation of intensive care unit (ICU) beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients after the petitioner informed the court they are satisfied with the Delhi Government's decision to reduce the strength of the reserved beds.



A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla disposed of the plea filed by the Association of Healthcare Providers India.

The petitioner's advocates Sanyam Khetarpal and Nitesh Goyal told the court that they are satisfied with the Delhi Government's decision dated January 15.

The Delhi Government has earlier informed the High Court that the decision was taken in a review meeting which was held by the competent authority on January 15 wherein the data with respect to the pattern of COVID beds and COVID ICU beds' occupancy in 115 private hospitals was analysed.

"Keeping in view the low occupancy of COVID beds/COVID ICU beds in the private hospitals it was decided in the said review meeting to further de-escalate COVID beds from existing 30 per cent of the total bed capacity to 15 per cent of the total bed capacity and COVID ICU beds from existing 40 per cent of total ICU bed capacity to 25 per cent of total ICU bed capacity or at least twice the number of occupancy of COVID beds and COVID ICU beds as on January 15, whichever is higher in 45 private hospitals having total bed capacity of more than 100 beds and providing COVID related treatment," the Delhi Government said in a notification dated January 15.

In the meeting, it was also decided the keepers of 70 private hospitals having a bed capacity of upto 100 beds or less listed will have an option of reserving COVID beds and COVID ICU beds in their respective hospitals. However, in case there is/are COVID patients already admitted in such hospitals, they will reserve at least twice the number of occupied COVID beds and COVID ICU beds till the time such patients are discharged or there is no COVID patient admitted to the concerned hospital.

On November 12, the Delhi High Court's division bench has vacated a stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the Delhi government's order on the reservation of 80 per cent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients observing that there is a rise in infections in the national capital.



Earlier, a single-judge bench had stayed the order passed by the Delhi government instructing private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, while hearing a petition moved by the Association of Healthcare Providers India. Then the Delhi Government challenged it in the Division Bench of Delhi High Court. (ANI)