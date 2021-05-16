COVID-19: Delhi left with 1 day Covaxin stock for people aged 45 and above

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Delhi has only one day of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin sock left for beneficiaries aged 45 years and above, while Covishield stock will last for five days for the same group of beneficiaries, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi Marlena informed on Sunday.



Marlena also said that Covaxin has not been administered to the beneficiaries of age group 18-44 for five days and stock of Covishield reserved for the 18-44 age group is left for six days.

"Delhi is left with 2,91,780 COVID-19 vaccine doses in its balance stock reserved for the age group 18-44 years out of which 4,550 doses are of COVAXIN and 2,87,230 of Covishield," the AAP MLA said.

As for the COVID vaccine supply reserved for people above 45 years of age, frontline workers and healthcare workers, a total of 3,25,480 doses are left. Out of the balance stock, 76,350 doses of Covaxin and 2,49,130 doses of Covishield are left.

The AAP MLA further said that as many as 1,18,043 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered stands at 44,90,791.

"Since we have exhausted the Covaxin stock for beneficiaries of the age group 18-24 category, all such vaccination centres have been shut. We have six days of COVISHIELD stock left," she added.

According to the health bulletin by the Delhi government, the national capital witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The national capital registered 262 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 21,506, while the cumulative fatality rate has increased to 1.55 per cent.

The total case count in the city stands at 13,93,867, including 62,783 active cases. (ANI)

