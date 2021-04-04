COVID-19: Delhi Police carries out drive to ensure compliance of SoPs, fines violators

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police carried out a special drive at market, hotels and other public places in the national capital to ensure compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour and SoPs related to pandemic.



During the special drive on Friday and Saturday, the police also took action against the violators under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police, as many as twelve people were fined for not wearing masks across the national capital during the drive. Each was fined Rs 2,000 for not following the COVID-19 mask rule.

"Nine persons were challaned for Rs 2,000 each for not wearing masks in Khan Market area and three persons were challaned for Rs 2,000 each for not wearing a face mask at Ashoka Hotel in Chanakya Puri," the police said.

An FIR has also been filed against three shop owners in Delhi under various sections IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, during the drive.

As many as 4,033 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike in the national capital since December 4 last year.

As many as 21 people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 11,081. There are 13,982 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. This is the highest number of active cases in Delhi since December 15 last year. (ANI)

