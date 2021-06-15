COVID-19: Delhi records 12 deaths in last 24 hrs, lowest since April 3; 228 fresh infections

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Delhi recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours which is the lowest since April 3, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Tuesday.



Fresh COVID-19 cases were below 300 for the fifth straight day as the national capital logged 228 new COVID-19 cases and 364 recoveries.

With this, the total cases in the national capital surged to 14,31,498 including 3,078 active cases. On March 18, 2021, active cases in the capital stood at 2,924.

With 12 new deaths, the cumulative death toll mounted to 24,851. On April 3 this year, Delhi logged 10 deaths due to this virus.

Also, the total recoveries are at 14,03,569 including the new recoveries. With this, the positivity rate has fallen to 0.32 percent. In March 1, 2021, the positivity rate was at 0.21 percent.

As a sign of relief, the recovery rate in the capital has increased to 98.04 percent today. This is the second-highest recovery rate since March 2.

On March 2, this year, the recovery rate stood at 98.05 percent.

A total of 60,949 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. With this, the total vaccinated beneficiaries in the capital reached 61,47,977.

After almost one and a half months, the Delhi government allowed markets and malls to reopen.

Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity while Delhi Metro and buses can run with 50 per cent capacity.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)