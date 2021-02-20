COVID-19: Delhi reports 152 new cases, 1 death in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Delhi reported 152 new COVID-19 cases, and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Department's data on Saturday.



With 179 fresh discharges, the overall recoveries reached 6,25,832. The cumulative coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 6,37,755 including 1,025 active infections. A total of 450 COVID-19 patients are currently in home isolation.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has mounted to 10,898.

40,543 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 21,520 Rapidantigen tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.36 per cent while the case fatality is at 1.71 per cent. (ANI)

