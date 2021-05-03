COVID-19: Delhi reports highest spike of 448 deaths, 18,043 fresh infections in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The national capital on Monday reported as many as 18,043 new coronavirus cases and 448 deaths in the last 24 hours, Delhi's daily health bulletin informed on Monday.



This is the highest single-day death toll in the city since the pandemic broke out last year.

The total active cases in the city now stand at 89,592. The cumulative positive cases now stand at 12,12,989, including 11,05,983 recoveries and 17,414 deaths.

As many as 51,185 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 9,860 Rapid antigen tests were conducted over the last 24 hours. A positivity rate of 29.56 per cent was recorded.

Only 1,611 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, including 1,260 who received the first dose and 351 who received their second.

A cumulative total of 33,04,170 beneficiaries have been vaccinated so far (first dose - 25,93,147, second dose - 7,11,023)

Meanwhile, as vaccination for those above the age of 18 commenced today in the national capital, people queued up outside inoculation centres to get the first jab. (ANI)