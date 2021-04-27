COVID-19: Delhi reports over 300 deaths for 6th day in a row; 24,149 new cases

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Delhi reported 24,149 new COVID-19 cases and 381 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day toll for the national capital since the outbreak of the pandemic.



This is the sixth consecutive day the metropolis has seen daily fatalities of over 300.

A Delhi Health Department bulletin said the total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,72,065 and the death toll has gone up to 15,009. The positivity rate in Delhi is 32.72 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

The city now has 98,264 active cases, which is also the highest.

A total of 17,862 patients also recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 9,58,792.

The bulletin said that 73,811 tests including 46,581 RTPCR and 27,230 rapid antigen tests were done in the last 24 hours.

India reported 3,23,144 new cases on Tuesday, taking the active cases in the country to 28,82,204. As per the Union Ministry of Health, the total coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,76,36,307. (ANI)