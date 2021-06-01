COVID-19: Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital begins monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital on Tuesday commenced administration of Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail (MAC) to coronavirus patients, the medical facility said in a statement.



The hospital is administering a combination of casirivimab and imdevimab to consenting patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 symptoms at high risk of developing serious illness, it added. The maximum retail price for one dose will be Rs 59,750.

As per Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the patients should be in the age group of 12 and above and weigh at least 40 kilograms with a high risk of COVID-19.

DS Rana, Chairman (BOM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "As per the claims of the company Roche or Cipla we hope MAC will be a major factor in the fight against COVID-19 to prevent the disease from progressing to further severity".

The first person to be administered the antibody therapy in India was an 84-year old male COVID-positive patient in Gurgaon who went back to his home on May 27. The drug came into the limelight after it was administered to former US President Donald Trump when he tested positive for the virus last year.

India recorded 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 51 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload is below 20 lakhs after 43 days. (ANI)

