COVID-19: Devotees not allowed to visit temples on Janamashtami in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday announced that devotees will not be allowed to visit temples on Janamashtami, as per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) guidelines.

The guidelines prohibit religious gatherings due to COVID-19.RP Meena, DCP, South-East, Delhi Police speaking to ANI said," Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janamashtami as DDMA guidelines prohibit religious gatherings."Hre further said, "We will urge people to celebrate it at their homes & not to gather at temples. Action will be taken against those violating guidelines." (ANI)