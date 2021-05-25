COVID-19: Dubai-bound Emirates plane flies with 1 passenger from Mumbai on May 19

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): In view of the COVID-triggered restrictions on Indian passengers arriving United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dubai-bound Emirates Airlines' 350-seated Boeing (B-777) operated with only one passenger from Mumbai on May 19.



"EK-501 Emirates plane operated from Mumbai airport to Dubai with one passenger. The flight took off at 4:30 am IST," Mumbai Airport sources told ANI.

"Only the following categories of passengers will be allowed entry to Dubai: members of diplomatic missions, holders of UAE golden visa, UAE nationals, passengers exempted and/or granted permission to enter the UAE by the appropriate authorities as well as passengers travelling on a business flight who have a valid COVID-19 PCR test certificate," Emirates airlines' website said.

It added: "All passengers who have travelled from or transited through India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted for travel to or transfer through Dubai from any other point except for returning UAE nationals."

Upon contacting the airlines, they refrained from making a comment on the issue.

Earlier on April 24, the UAE had announced a ban on people travelling from India after a sudden increase in the COVID-19 cases for Indian passengers. The ban has been extended from 24 May to 14 June. (ANI)

