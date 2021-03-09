Covid-19: EC doubles broadcast time for political parties in 4 poll bound states, UT

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Election Commission of India (EIC) on Tuesday decided to double broadcast/telecast time allotted to each recognized party of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing Assembly elections.



"Considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced relevance of non-contact based campaign, Election Commission of India, in consultation with Prasar Bharti Corporation has decided to double the broadcast/telecast time allotted to each national party and recognized state party of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal on Doordarshan and All India Radio during the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, 2021," said the notification issued by ECI.

ECI said the facilities will be available from the regional centres of the All India Radio and Doordarshan and relayed by other stations within Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

"A base time of 90 minutes will be given to each national party and recognized state party of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal uniformly on the regional kendras of Doordarshan network and All India Radio network in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry. Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively." it stated.

The notification added that the additional time will be allotted to the party has been decided on the basis of the poll performance of the party in the last assembly election of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, 2016 respectively.

"In a single session of broadcast, no party will be allocated more than 30 minutes," the commission added. (ANI)

