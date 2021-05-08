COVID-19: Experimental drone flights allowed for vaccine delivery

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted a conditional exemption to the Telangana government for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights for delivery of COVID vaccines.



The exemption has been granted from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the exemption shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of approval of the SOP or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Last month, the Telangana government had sought an exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules for conducting experimental Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone flights for delivery of vaccines.

"The maximum permitted height for drone operations is 400 feet Above Ground Level (AGL). Energy reserve of 15 per cent of flight time should be provisioned for," the order stated.

The conditions further mention that Drone operations shall be limited between local sunrise and local sunset. It is stated that Visual Meteorological Conditions (VMC) should prevail at take-off and landing sites. Further, the condition is that weather limitations stipulated by the drone manufacturer shall be complied with.

The order also stated that upon completion of the trials, the Government of Telangana shall submit a detailed Proof of Concept to MoCA and DGCA. (ANI)

