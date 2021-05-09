COVID-19: First shipment from South Korea carrying 30 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders arrives in India

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): The first consignment from South Korea carrying 30 oxygen concentrators and 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators arrived here in India on Sunday, as the country battles the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.



"A valued partner in our extended neighborhood. First consignment of 30 oxygen concentrators and 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators arrives from the Republic of Korea. Welcome this support from our Special Strategic Partner," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The South Korean embassy, in a statement, said that Seoul is sending two consignments of medical supplies, containing 230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators and 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers to India.

The first flight containing the medical supplies arrived on Sunday at 4:30 pm, according to the embassy. The second flight would come on May 12.

Seoul has extended its helping hand to the people of India to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic crisis by way of providing urgent medical supplies, the embassy said.

"The consignments of medical supplies from Korea, containing 230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators and 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers will be arrived at IGI Airport, New Delhi on 9th and 12th May through two flights, and the first flight just arrived today at 16:30 hrs," the embassy's statement read.

These first and second consignments of medical items account for around 20 per cent of the whole support plan, and Korea will send more medical supplies as soon as it secures the supplies and flight schedule, according to the embassy.

On receiving the urgent medical supplies, Shin Bongkil, Ambassador of South Korea to India said "I hope this supply will be helpful to ease the COVID-19 emergency situation in India. The Korean government will continue to work closely with the Indian Government in responding to the unfolding challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic".

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support. (ANI)

