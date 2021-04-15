COVID-19: GMC Jammu makes provision of OPD booking through dedicated mobile phone contacts

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, Government Medical College Jammu has made provision of OPD booking through dedicated mobile phone contacts.



According to an official release, the patients can book their appointment from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm on all working days. The OPD services will be operational from the respective OPD Sections from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm.

"The appointments will be given by the respective Department Staff nominated by the concerned HoD by a dedicated Sim already provided to each department. The dedicated Sim will be operational from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm on all working days for fixing the appointment," the release said.

The patients who will get the appointment shall be present at the Registration Counter (10:00 am to 12:00 Noon) with a valid identity card.

"At all costs Covid Appropriate Behaviour shall be observed by everyone in all departments/sections of the hospital including Registration and OPD area. Each patient will be accompanied by not more than one attendant, who must be wearing proper face masks," the release added.

The patients have been advised to attend the OPD by prior appointment only, failing which they may not be liable to be examined by the doctors in OPD.

The routine surgeries will not be undertaken w.e.f. 19-04-2021 onwards and only emergency/cancer surgeries will be conducted, till further orders, the release said. (ANI)

