COVID-19: Goa Congress chief demands genome testing facility in state, warns of protest

Panjim (Goa) [India], July 4 (ANI): Demanding the Pramod Sawant-led BJP Government in Goa to immediately take steps to start genome testing facility in the state, Goa Congress President Girish Chodankar on Sunday threatened to launch protests if the laboratory is not set up within 15 days.



Chodankar asked Sawant why the full-fledged testing laboratory is not established to date.

Slamming the BJP government over deaths of people due to shortage of oxygen, the Congress leader said, "The insensitive and corrupt BJP Government remained busy settling share of commissions which resulted in the deaths of more than 3000 people. It is shocking that despite facing a disastrous second wave, the insensitive BJP Governments Chief Minister and Health Minister have still not learnt a lesson. The mismanagement of the Covid Pandemic is still continuing as Government appears clueless on facing the third wave, especially the new Covid Variants like Delta Plus."

In a statement, Chodankar highlighted that the new variants have already reached Goa's neighbouring States.

"The spread of this variant can be controlled with early detection & containment and hence we should have our own laboratory for genome sequencing testing. Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant should now at least come to his senses and work towards saving the lives of people," he said.

"At present samples from Goa are sent to Pune, which is taking a longer duration to get the result. This is adding to the burden on doctors, medical staff and also results in deterioration of the patient's health which may turn fatal. We have learnt from medical experts that genome sequencing in suspected cases should be done immediately. It is observed that Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant is boasting over the preparedness of the third wave, but nothing concrete is seen on the ground. It is high time that a full-fledged laboratory is set up to test all variants of Covid," Girish Chodankar said. (ANI)









