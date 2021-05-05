COVID-19: Goa declares journalists as frontline workers

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 6 (ANI): Journalists working in Goa have been included in the group of frontline workers and will be vaccinated against COVID-19 on priority, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.



In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said the Council of Ministers resolved to recognise accredited journalists and other media personnel as certified by DIP or any officer authorised to certify by him/her as 'frontline workers'.

Those who have been added in the list of frontline workers include government employees as certified by their respective heads of departments or any officer authorised to certify by them; Central government employees as certified by their respective Heads of Departments or any officer authorised to certify by them; all employees of autonomous/ semi-Government/ PSUs of Centre or state government as certified by their respective Heads of Departments or any officer authorised to certify by them.

Moreover, employees of banking institutions and workers of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitutes/women/widows etc as certified by Director, WCD or Director, Social Welfare or any officer authorised to certify by them will be also given COVID-19 vaccine on priority.

The list also adds employees/workers engaged in provision of telecommunication and internet services as certified by the Director, IT or any officer authorised to certify by him/her.

"The people working in the above sectors are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 on a daily basis by being at the forefront and are thus, at risk of contracting the disease in furtherance of their duties," the government said.



Under the central government scheme, those above 45 years of age, frontline workers and COVID-19 warriors are eligible to take the vaccine free of cost. The Goa government is yet to start vaccinating people in the 18 to 44 age group. A state government spokesman said government employees will be considered as frontline workers.(ANI)

