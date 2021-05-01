COVID-19: Goa ministers demands extension of lockdown for 8-9 days

By Anil Sanadi

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 1 (ANI): As the number of COVID-19 cases is spiraling with each passing day, Goa Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Saturday informed that he will be writing to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to undertake more preventive measures similar to a "lockdown" in order to tackle the second wave of the pandemic.



Speaking to ANI, Lobo said, "I am writing a letter to the CM today that we need to go for more preventive measures. A situation like a lockdown but we cannot call it a total lockdown. More preventive measures for nearly 8-9 days to break this chain must be taken."

"We have seen on all the news channels of the situation in Delhi and Maharashtra. It had gone out of control. In Maharashtra, cases are reducing after the lockdown. Therefore, a similar thing needs to be done in Goa," he added.

Further speaking about the suggestion of a "lockdown", he said, "I am quite confident that the CM will listen to the people of Goa. What I am talking today is the voice of the people of Goa. If you ask anybody, they will say "we want to stay indoors". And eight days is not a very big thing for a small state like Goa and we can bring the virus under control."

Goa is already under a four-day lockdown till May 3. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister at a press conference on Wednesday, allowing the functioning of essential services and industries.

Talking about the ongoing lockdown, the minister said, "People have cooperated. Voluntarily people are have put their shutters down. Very few people are coming out as the virus is spreading like a wildfire. This lockdown was demanded by the people of the constituency. We are assisting them in whatever way we can."

"North Goa collector need to come up with clear orders under section 144 for preventive measures that are being taken for COVID-19 situation, which is going out of control," said Lobo.

Stressing that the situation is "alarming," he said, "There are no beds available in district hospitals, no beds with oxygen in Goa medical college - meaning all are occupied, not that there are no beds. More and more people are coming in. It is difficult to give them more beds and oxygen, at this time. The situation is alarming."

Goa has 22,945 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 2,047 new cases were reported while 22 succumbed to the deadly virus. A total of 1,168 deaths have been reported in the coastal state since the beginning of the pandemic, as per the union health ministry. (ANI)

