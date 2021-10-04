COVID-19 guidelines: Delhi HC directs police not to interfere with operation of licensed spas

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police not to interfere with the operation of spas, which have vaild licences and adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.



Justice Rekha Palli cautioned the concerned police officials who were present in the courtroom.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by an owner of a 'Spa and Wellness Clinic' in Chandni Chowk area alleging that he was not allowed to re-open his outlet despite the fact that he has been complying with all norms, rules and regulations issued by the competent authorities.

In the plea filed through advocate Himanshu Dagar, the petitioner said that he is being aggrieved by the arbitrary, unlawful, un-warranted and unjustified actions of the respondents.

The petitioner has obtained the Commercial Health Trade License granted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in pursuance to the provisions of Section 417 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 on making prescribed fee and the same was also renewed in the year 2019 which was valid till March 31 2020.

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibited/ restricted all the activities of all the 'Spa and Wellness Clinics' and the petitioner "being a law-abiding and responsible citizen" was asked to shut down his Spa.

The petitioner, on receiving the DDMA order for re-opening of Spas, applied for the renewal of the Health Trade License, which was renewed from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Here, the petitioner paid the prescribed Health Trade Renewal fee.

The petitioner wrote an application to the Police. He alleged that the police are not allowing the petitioner to re-open his Spa and Wellness Clinic. He further alleged that despite various requests and personnel visits, the official did not pay any heed to the requests of the petitioner. (ANI)

