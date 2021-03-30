COVID-19: Guntur police fines Circle Officer for not wearing mask

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Amid a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Guntur Police on Tuesday fined its own personnel for not wearing a mask.



The Andhra Pradesh Police is conducting special drives across the state during which people are being made aware of the importance of wearing masks and those not wearing them are being fined.

Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Ammi Reddy has been participating in the drive and personally educating people about the Covid guidelines.

During one such drive at Lodge Centre here, Reddy noticed Tulluru Traffic Circle Inspector (CI) Mallikarjuna Rao was not wearing a mask following which Reddy immediately called Rao and asked him the reason behind the absence of his mask to which he replied that he forgot it in a hurry.

The SP ordered officials to impose a fine on the CI. He himself made the CI wear a mask and advised police personnel to be responsible and follow COVID-19 guidelines without fail.

Meanwhile, India reported 56,211 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, India's total Active Caseload has reached 5,40,720 today and the present active caseload now stands at 4.47 per cent of India's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 18,912 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. (ANI)

