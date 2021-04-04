COVID-19: Haryana imposes new restrictions on gatherings from April 5

Ambala (Haryana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, the Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings, informed state Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday evening.



"Keeping in view growing cases of coronavirus, Haryana government has imposed restrictions on gatherings. In indoor, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open gatherings, 500 persons will be allowed. For funerals up to only 50 persons will be permitted," Vij tweeted today.

The new guidelines related to COVID-19 will come into force from April 5.

Addressing the media, the Home Minister said the guidelines of appropriate Covid behavior should be followed in all the permitted gatherings.

"All people should wear masks and observe social distancing. No one will sit close and together in the gatherings," he said.

Vij further said that for organising religious, sports, academics, entertainment, cultural and political events, the organiser will have to obtain no-objection certificate (NOC) from the concerned deputy commissioners in all districts.

"Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) guidelines have been issued in this regard today", he said.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 11,787 active cases of COVID-19 in Haryana while the death toll in the state stands at 3,184. The cumulative recoveries in the state reached 2,81,258. (ANI)

