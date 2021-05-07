COVID-19: IAF aircraft lands in WB's Panagarh air base with cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) continues its efforts towards COVID-19 relief as its IL-76 aircraft airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and landed at Panagarh Air base, West Bengal on Friday, according to an official statement.

An IAF C-17 is also bringing three cryogenic oxygen containers and three pallets of respirators from Israel to Hindan Air base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.In India, C-17s airlifted six cryogenic oxygen containers from Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar and three from Chandigarh to Ranchi.Other C17s are bringing three cryogenic oxygen containers from Hindan to Ranchi, four from Lucknow and Agra to Ranchi, four from Bhopal to Ranchi and Jamnagar and one from Hindan to Bhubaneswar.With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases, India again reported its highest single-day spike on Thursday.With this, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed Union Health Ministry. (ANI)