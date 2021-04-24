COVID-19: IAF's Chinook helicopter leaves for Leh from Jammu with bio-safety cabinet and centrifuges

Leh (Ladakh) [India], April 24 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook helicopter on Saturday left for Leh from Jammu with 850 kg load which included bio-safety cabinet and centrifuges.



These machines, costing over Rs 1 crore each, made by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), now given to Ladakh are essential for COVID-19 testing and storage of samples.

"Chinook airborne from Jammu to Leh at 0830 with 850 kg load including bio-safety cabinet and centrifuges. These machines costing over Rs 1 crore each made by CSIR and now given to UT of Ladakh are essential for COVID testing for storage of samples to avoid virus spread," said the IAF on Saturday.

Earlier, the IAF on Friday started airlifting big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much-needed oxygen, the IAF said on Friday.

As part of the operation, C-17 and IL-76 aircraft of IAF airlifted two empty cryogenic oxygen containers and one IL-76 aircraft airlifted one empty container to Panagarh yesterday, said the IAF. (ANI)

