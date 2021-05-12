COVID-19: IAF's IL-76 bringing 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore

New Delhi [India] May 12 (ANI): Amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the Indian Air Force's IL-76 is bringing three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore to increase the container capacity needed for transporting Oxygen to hospitals.



"Another Swift Airlift !! IL-76 with 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore enroute today for Panagarh Airbase. MHA is part of co-ord efforts with IAF, to increase container capacity needed for transporting Oxygen to Covid-19 hospitals," the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.

On May 10, IL-76s, carrying four cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia landed at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

IAF aircraft are engaged in several works including airlifting oxygen containers from other countries and medical oxygen transportation within the country as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage the country.

The IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID-19 relief tasks, including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium-lift aircraft.

"IAF has deployed 42 transport aircraft for COVID relief tasks including 12 heavy lift and 30 medium-lift aircraft. They are used to bring in relief measures, personnel and material from abroad," said Air Vice Marshal M Ranade.

India is struggling with the devastating second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. (ANI)





