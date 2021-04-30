COVID-19: IMA welcomes lockdown decision in Goa, demands for extension

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 30 (ANI): Indian Medical Association (IMA) Goa on Friday welcomed the decision of lockdown by the government in wake of the COVID-19 situation in the state.



"IMA welcomes the decision of the lockdown by the state government in an attempt to curtail the rising COVID cases in Goa," Dr Vinayak Buvaji, IMA chief said in an official statement.

The letter also added that IMA would be in favour of a similar extended lockdown for at least 15 days from Monday (May 3) or till the positivity comes down from existing 50 per cent to 10 per cent.

"We wish the lockdown may be extended by another 15 days or more to have the "Break the Chain" effect which will definitely help in making the COVID-19 graph go in a downward trend," the letter added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that strict lockdown will be enforced from 7 pm of April 29 to the morning of May 3 in order to break the COVID-19 chain in the state.

"Lockdown would be imposed from Thursday evening 7 pm till Monday morning in the coastal state to break the chain of COVID-19 infection. Goa had been reporting more than 2,000 new infections on a daily basis this week," Sawant said during a press conferance.

Goa reported 3,019 fresh cases and 36 related deaths reported on Thursday. The tally of active cases in the state has risen to 20,898, according to the state health bulletin. (ANI)

