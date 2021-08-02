Covid-19 in US going to get worse: Fauci

Washington, Aug 3 (IANS) As the more contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is spreading across the US, Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor, has warned that "things are going to get worse."

"We are looking, not I believe, to lockdown but we are looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we are seeing the cases go up," Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the Xinhua news agency reported.