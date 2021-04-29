COVID-19: India adds record 3,79, 257 cases in 1 day

New Delhi: India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.



Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 30,84,814 comprising 16.79 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.10 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,50,86,878. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 28,44,71,979 samples have been tested up to April 28 with 17,68,190 samples being tested on Wednesday.