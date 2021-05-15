COVID-19: India receives 105 ventilators, other medical equipment from Kazakhstan

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): An aircraft from Kazakhstan, carrying a consignment of 105 ventilators, 7,50,000 masks/respirators, and other medical equipment arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning, as part of global assistance to India to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for their support.

"Continuing cooperation with our Strategic Partner. Aircraft arrives carrying consignment of 105 ventilators, 750000 masks/respirators and other medical equipment from Kazakhstan. Grateful to Kazakhstan for the support," EAM spokesperson tweeted.

On Friday, India welcomed the arrival of the shipment of 5.6 million masks/respirators from Kazakhstan.

"Further deepening our Strategic Partnership. Welcome shipment of over 5.6 million masks/respirators that arrived from Kazakhstan," Bagchi said in a tweet.

India has received support from several countries, including the US, Russia and the UK as it battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

