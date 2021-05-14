COVID-19: India receives consignments of rapid testing kits, negative pressure carriers from South Korea

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): As global support continues to pour in amid the devastating COVID-19 crisis in India, the country has received two consignments of rapid testing kits and negative pressure carriers from South Korea.



Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the first consignment from South Korea included 10,000 rapid testing kits and the second contained 100 negative pressure carriers that arrived on early Friday.

"Our continuing cooperation with Republic of Korea. Welcome the shipment of 10000 rapid testing kits from Republic of Korea that arrived today," he tweeted on Thursday.

Hours later, Bagchi tweeted: "Aircraft with medical equipment arrives from Republic of Korea. 2nd aircraft to arrive in a span of a few hours. This one with consignment of 100 Negative Pressure Carriers. Thank Republic of Korea for this continuing support."

India has received support from several countries, including the US, Russia and the UK as it battles a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, South Korea had sent a consignment of 200 oxygen concentrators to India.

"Cooperation with Republic of Korea continues. Consignment of medical equipment including 200 oxygen concentrators arrives. Appreciate this support from our partner," tweeted Bagchi.

On Sunday, the first consignment from South Korea carrying 30 oxygen concentrators and 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators arrived in India.

The South Korean embassy, in a statement, had said that Seoul is sending two consignments of medical supplies, containing 230 oxygen concentrators, 200 oxygen cylinders with regulators and 100 negative pressure isolation stretchers to India.

Seoul has extended its helping hand to the people of India to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis by way of providing urgent medical supplies, the embassy said. (ANI)

