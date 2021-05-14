COVID-19: India receives shipment of ventilators, Remdesivir from EU

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, an aircraft carrying a shipment of ventilators, Remdesivir and medical equipment from EU member states, arrived in New Delhi on Friday.



External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi acknowledged the continued solidarity shown by European countries including Germany, Netherlands, and Portugal.

"EU solidarity and cooperation continues. Aircraft arrives carrying 223 ventilators, 25000 vials of Remdesivir and other medical equipment from Germany, 30000 vials of Remdesivir from Netherlands and 5500 vials of Remdesivir from Portugal. Value support of our European Union partners," EAM spokesperson tweeted.

Earlier today, India welcomed the arrival of 5.6 million masks/respirators that arrived from Kazakhstan to combat the deadly virus that has put a strain on the health infrastructure of the country.

"Further deepening our Strategic Partnership. Welcome shipment of over 5.6 million masks/respirators that arrived from Kazakhstan," Bagchi tweeted.

India has received support from several countries, including the US, Russia and the UK as it battles a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, India recorded 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, 3,52,181 discharges and 4,120 deaths. The total positive cases in the country so far stand at 2,37,03,665. This includes 1,97,34,823 recoveries and 2,58,317 reported deaths. (ANI)