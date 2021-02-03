COVID-19: India records 11,039 new cases

The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

New Delhi : India's COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,62,631 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.08 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,60,057 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested up to February 2 with 7,21,121 samples being tested on Tuesday.