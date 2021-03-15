Covid-19: India records 26,291 cases, 118 deaths

New Delhi: India recorded another rise in Covid-19 infections with 26,291 new cases logged in the last 24 hours, as the country is witnessing a resurgence of the viral disease, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Monday.
The country's active caseload increased to 2,19,262 and constitutes 1.85% of the total infections.
The death toll increased to 1,58,725 on Monday with 118 new fatalities, data updated by the health ministry at 8am showed. On Sunday, the country saw 161 people succumbing to the coronavirus disease, the highest in 44 days. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,07,352, the data stated.
After a substantial decrease in the number of cases in the last two months, India is recording a steady rise in the daily infections in March. Last week, the country saw more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus disease as experts raised concerns of a second wave.