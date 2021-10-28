COVID-19: India records highest recovery rate since March 2020 at 98.20 pc

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India recorded its highest COVID-19 recovery rate since March 2020 at 98.20 per cent on Thursday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



According to the ministry, the recovery of 17,095 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients to 3,36,14,434.

Meanwhile, with 16,156 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total caseload has reached 3,42,31,809.

The country's active caseload is presently at 1,60,989 which is the lowest in 243 days.

Also, the active cases presently constitute 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

As per the health ministry, with 733 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 4,56,386 and the fatality rate is at 1.33 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.19 per cent and it remained less than 2 per cent for the last 34 days now.

While the daily positivity rate is currently at 1.25 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 24 days and below 3 per cent for 59 consecutive days now.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. In the last 24 hours, the country tested a total of 12,90,900 samples. India has so far conducted 60,44,98,405 cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 49,09,254 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 1,04,04,99,873. (ANI)

