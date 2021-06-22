Covid-19: India reports 42,640 new cases, lowest in 91 days

New Delhi: India reported 42,640 new Covid-19 cases, which is the lowest in 91 days, and 1,167 deaths, the lowest since April 14, in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 2,99,77,861 while the total number of fatalities touched 3,89,302.



Also, with 81,839 discharges in a day, as many as 2,89,26,038 people have recovered so far. Active cases dipped to 6,62,521 on Tuesday, a level last seen at the start of April.

Kerala once again became the biggest contributor to India’s tally with 7,449 new cases on Tuesday.

Low testing in the last couple of days could have contributed to the low count. India tested 14 lakh samples on Sunday and 17 lakh on Monday, compared to the normal daily average of over 18 lakh tests.

The national capital Monday recorded 89 fresh Covid-19 cases — the lowest so far this year and 11 deaths. The positivity rate dropped to 0.16 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.