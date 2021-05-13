COVID-19: India welcomes 1,200 more oxygen cylinders from UK

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): India welcomed 1,200 oxygen cylinders from the British Oxygen Company that arrived from the UK on Thursday as part of COVID assistance to help deal with the record rise in virus cases that has put a strain on the healthcare infrastructure of the country.



Apart from welcoming the aid from the UK, External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi thanked the logistical support from Qatar Airways for the shipment of oxygen cylinders.

"Welcome the gift of another 1,200 oxygen cylinders from British Oxygen Company that arrived from the UK today. Appreciate the logistical support from Qatar Airways for this shipment," Bagchi tweeted.

India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases, and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry's data on Thursday.

On Monday, the British Oxygen Company had sent 1,350 oxygen cylinders from the UK.

Amid the massive surge in COVID cases, India received global support in the form of PPE kits, medical equipment, oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders and other medical aids.

Several other countries including the United Kingdom, the US, and Germany have also announced plans to support India. (ANI)