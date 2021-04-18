COVID-19: Indian Railways to provide 75 isolation coaches to Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Following the demand by the Delhi government, Indian Railways will providing 75 isolation coaches to the national capital which will have 1,200 beds as Covid Care Centers at Anand Vihar Terminal and Shakurbasti railway stations.



"50 fully operational Covid Care Coaches (with a patient carrying capacity of 800 persons) have been placed at Shakurbasti for mild corona patients," read an official statement from the Northern Railways.

"In addition to it, 25 Covid Care Coaches with a patient carrying capacity of 400 will be placed at Anand Vihar Station by Monday," the statement added.

Further isolation coaches will be placed as and when the requirement arises, the statement further said.

Earlier, the Delhi government on Sunday requested the Indian Railways to arrange COVID beds at Anand Vihar and Shakur Basti railway station.

The Indian Railways has converted 4,002 train coaches as a COVID-19 care-cum-isolation facility to provide assistance to state governments amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

In light of the shortage of beds, the Delhi government has directed nursing homes and private hospital providing COVID treatment to reserve at least 80 per cent of ICU and ward beds for COVID patients and display revised bed capacity on the government's COVID data management portal.

Delhi reported 25,462 fresh COVID cases, 20,159 recoveries, and 161 deaths on Sunday, its biggest-ever single-day spike. (ANI)

