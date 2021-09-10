COVID-19: Indian states vaccinating faster pace than foreign nations

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has been administering around 11.73 lakh COVID vaccine doses on a daily basis in the month of September, which is far more than the United States that has been administering 8.07 lakh doses.Gujarat has been vaccinating 4.80 lakh people on a daily basis in the month of September while Mexico has been inoculating 4.56 lakh people against the COVID-19 on a daily basis.In Karnataka, the average daily doses administered in September is 3.82 lakh whereas the same for Russia is 3.68 lakh.Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh is administering 3.71 lakh COVID vaccine doses daily in the ongoing month. As many as 2.84 lakh doses of COVID vaccine is being administered on a daily basis in France in September.Haryana counts for 1.52 lakh COVID vaccine doses administered daily this month while Canada's average daily doses stand at 0.85 lakh.In the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 72.37 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.As many as 67,58,491 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage reached 72,37,84,586, as per provisional reports till 7 pm today.India on Friday reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37,681 recoveries and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.Of these, Kerala recorded 26,200 new cases and 114 deaths.The Health Ministry said that India's active caseload stands at 3,90,646, which accounts for 1.18 per cent of the total cases.The cumulative number of cases registered across the country has climbed to 3,31,74,954 with new cases reported today. (ANI)