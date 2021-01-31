COVID-19: India's active caseload dips to 1.68 lakh

According to a press release by the health ministry, the present active caseload now consists of just 1.57 per cent of India's total positive cases.31 states/Union Territories have less than 5,000 active cases. Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported four active cases followed by Daman and Diu; Dadra and Nagar Haveli with six active cases each.79.69 per cent of the total active cases are constituted in five states/UTs. Two states alone, Kerala and Maharashtra cumulatively account for a bulk (69.41 per cent) of India's total active cases.India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.04 crore (1,04,23,125) today. The recovery rate is 96.99 per cent.Since the last 24 days, daily recoveries have consistently exceeded daily new cases. 13,052 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 13,965 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.As of January 31, 2021, till 8 AM, a total of 37.44 lakh (37,44,334) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination exercise.In the last 24 hours, 2,44,307 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 5,275 sessions.68,962 sessions have been conducted so far.The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.Globally, India stands at the fifth position (as of January 29, 2021) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered within the country. This is despite the fact that many countries had initiated their vaccination campaign before India.63.34 per cent of the total vaccinated beneficiaries are from eight States.Uttar Pradesh accounts for the maximum share of vaccinated beneficiaries followed by Rajasthan and Karnataka.85.72 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 7,032 newly recovered cases. 1,535 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 547 people in Karnataka.83.72 per cent of the daily new cases are from seven states and UTs.Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 6,282. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,630, while Tamil Nadu reported 505 new cases.127 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.Six states/UTs account for 74.02 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties with 42 deaths. Kerala follows with 18 daily deaths and West Bengal and Chhattisgarh individually reported 9 casualties. (ANI)