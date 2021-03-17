Covid-19 infections rise to 142,190 in Myanmar

Yangon, March 18 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 142,190 in Myanmar on Wednesday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

Myanmar reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and no new death in the past 24 hours, the release said.

A total of 131,751 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.