  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Covid-19 infections rise to 142,190 in Myanmar

Covid-19 infections rise to 142,190 in Myanmar

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 18th, 2021, 02:15:24hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Yangon, March 18 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 infections has risen to 142,190 in Myanmar on Wednesday, according to a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

Myanmar reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and no new death in the past 24 hours, the release said.

A total of 131,751 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 1,263 samples were tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday, down from around 10,000 samples tested daily in the first week of last month.

Covid-19 was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year.

--IANS

int/rs

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features