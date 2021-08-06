COVID-19 infections rise to 322,838 in Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], August 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 322,838 with 11,262 deaths in Myanmar on Friday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.



The release said the country reported 3,588 new COVID-19 cases with 274 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

The number of recoveries reached 234,454 after 4,146 patients have been discharged from hospitals on Friday.

The Chinese Embassy to Myanmar issued a release late Thursday that the China-Myanmar border city of Lincang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, donated 160 oxygen concentrators, 7,200 boxes of traditional medicine Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, 325,000 pieces of surgical masks to Myanmar to help treat COVID-19 patients.

The pandemic was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

