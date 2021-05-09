COVID-19: INS Airavat carrying oxygen cylinders, medical supplies from Singapore to arrive in Vishakhapatnam tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In order to help India in its fight against COVID-19, Indian Navy tanker ship INS Airavat carrying oxygen cylinders and medical supplies will arrive in Vishakhapatnam from Singapore on May 10.



INS Airavat will be carrying eight 20-tonnes empty cryogenic oxygen cylinders, 3150 oxygen cylinders, 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450 PPE kits.

"Indian Navy tanker ship INS Airavat to arrive in Vishakhapatnam tomorrow from Singapore with eight 20 tonne empty cryogenic oxygen cylinders, 3150 oxygen cylinders, 500 Filled oxygen cylinders, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Test kits and 450 PPE kits," said Indian Navy officials.

Earlier, IL-76 aircraft airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and landed at Panagarh Air Base, West Bengal on Friday.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the US, the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support.

India reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases and over 4000 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry informed on Sunday morning. (ANI)

