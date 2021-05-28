COVID-19: Iran sends 300 oxygen concentrators to India

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, May 29th, 2021, 01:30:12hrs
A visual of the batch of oxygen concentrators that reached India from Iran (ANI).

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture in these testing times, Iran on Friday sent as many as 300 oxygen concentrators to India to be used in its fight against a runaway second COVID-19 wave.

The batch of the medical equipment reached New Delhi on Friday evening.
"Iran's encounter with inhumane sanctions does not impede stretching helping hands to friends: 300 oxygen concentrators donated by Iran to India in solidarity with India's fight against COVID-19," the Iranian Embassy in India tweeted.
"Human beings are members of a whole as Great Saadi says," it added. (ANI)

