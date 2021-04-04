COVID-19: J-K schools to remain shut till April 18 for students of upto Class 9

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that all schools for students up to classes nine will remain closed for two weeks from April 5 to April 18 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory (UT).



Physical classes for students from classes 10 to 12 will also be suspended for a week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office said in a tweet on Sunday.

"In view of a rising trend in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir and the likelihood of young children getting infected and transmitting infection in large numbers, all classes up to and including class 9 in schools will be closed for two weeks in all schools beginning on Monday -- from April 5 till April 18, 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha's office tweeted.

This came days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked all district magistrates to take a call on the continuation of physical classes in schools amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the UT.

