  4. COVID-19: J-K schools to remain shut till April 18 for students of upto Class 9

Last Updated: Sun, Apr 4th, 2021, 15:30:09hrs
Representative Image

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that all schools for students up to classes nine will remain closed for two weeks from April 5 to April 18 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory (UT).

Physical classes for students from classes 10 to 12 will also be suspended for a week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office said in a tweet on Sunday.
"In view of a rising trend in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir and the likelihood of young children getting infected and transmitting infection in large numbers, all classes up to and including class 9 in schools will be closed for two weeks in all schools beginning on Monday -- from April 5 till April 18, 2021 in Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha's office tweeted.
This came days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked all district magistrates to take a call on the continuation of physical classes in schools amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the UT.
Schools for students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 will also be closed for a week, it said. (ANI)

