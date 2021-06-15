COVID-19: J-K's Doda starts vaccination drive for 18-44 age group

Six special vaccination sites were established to inoculate beneficiaries, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Doda, Dr Yaqoob Mir.The site set up at Boys Higher Secondary School, Doda was inspected by Dr Mir, who also took stock of the vaccination process."The response is really good. There are two groups of people at the site - the ones who have registered online and even on-spot registrations," he said.Dr Mir further informed that priority is being given to shopkeepers, media persons, barbers and others. "On-spot registration is being done for the priority group," he added."More than 71 per cent of the population above the age of 45 years has already been vaccinated and the process of vaccination of the rest of persons of this age group is going on war-footing," Dr Mir told ANI."There are some people above the age of 45 years who were reluctant on taking the vaccine jab. Officials were sent to appeal to people for vaccination and remove the rumours and misconceptions related to it," the CMO added.He also urged eligible beneficiaries, especially vulnerable groups to get vaccinated at the earliest.Anil Sharma, a beneficiary at the centre, said, "This drive is a very good step. It was a pending demand of the public. Vaccination centres are not crowded and people are following Covid protocols. Since it is free, the people should avail the benefit and get vaccinated."Lesha Sharma, who was also at the vaccination centre, echoed similar views and said that inoculation is crucial for the safety of people."I was in Jammu earlier but could not book a slot there. A few days back, I arrived in Doda and the moment I got to know about the vaccination drive, I booked a slot immediately. It is very important to get vaccinated. People should not pay heed to rumours," she said.Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Vikas Sharma informed that Doda is the only district in the entire union territory to vaccinate over 70 per cent of its population. In a period of a month, the percentage jumped from 44 to over 70, due to persistent efforts of the Medical Department, he said.According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 13,532 coronavirus active cases. So far, 2,90,284 people have recovered from the virus and 4,195 deaths have been registered in the Union Territory since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)(ANI)