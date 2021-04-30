COVID-19: Jaishankar talks to Chinese counterpart, highlights importance of supply chains, air flights

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): In a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday highlighted the importance of supply chains and air flights being kept open, amid the record rise in Covid-19 cases in India.



"Highlighted the importance of supply chains, and air flights being kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights," Jaishankar tweeted after talking to his Chinese counterpart on the phone where the latter conveyed China's sympathies at the COVID challenge faced by India.

The issues of supply chain came into the spotlight after China's state-run Sichuan Airlines had last week suspended its cargo flights to India for 15 days, which was seen as a blow to private traders' efforts to procure the oxygen concentrators. Later, in a u-turn, it retracted the order saying that it was working out a new plan to resume the services.

During the phone call, both Jaishankar and Yi also discussed the issue of implementation of the Moscow Agreement of complete disengagement at all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"Also, discussed the issue of full and sincere implementation of the Moscow Agreement of complete disengagement at all friction points along the LAC and full restoration of peace and tranquility in Eastern Ladakh. Agreed to continue discussions in this respect," the EAM said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered cooperation in dealing with the situation created by COVID-19.

Xi said China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India, and provide support and help to the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

India has seen an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China is closely following the evolving epidemic situation in India.

"Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi sent a message of sympathy to Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the worsening situation of COVID-19 in India. He said that China would maximize its efforts to provide support to India," he said. (ANI)

