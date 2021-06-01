COVID-19: Kejriwal appeals to Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams, suggests students' assessment on past performance

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to Central Government to cancel board exams for Class 12 students and to assess the students based on their past performance.



"Children and parents are very worried about the 12th examination. They want that without vaccination, 12th examination should not be held. I appeal to the central government that the 12th examination should be cancelled. They should be assessed on the basis of past performance", the tweet read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting regarding the prospect of Class 12 Board Examinations today evening, official sources said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding Class 12 Board Examinations, this evening. He will be briefed on all possible options, as a result of the extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders," the Government of India sources told ANI.

On Monday, the Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII examinations after the Central government sought time till Thursday.

The Central government told the Supreme Court that it will take a final decision on the issue of conducting or cancelling Class 12 CBSE, ICSE Board exam in two days and sought time till Thursday to place its decision before the court.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar adjourned the case to June 3 while observing a similar situation last year prompted internal marking instead.

The Bench asked the Centre to take its time to make a decision. It, however, asked the Centre to give some good and tangible reason if it decides to depart from last year's decision when it agreed to cancel the examination due to Covid-19. (ANI)

