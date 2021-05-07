COVID-19: Kerala HC refuses to stay govt's order to cap RT-PCR test rate at Rs 500

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to put a stay on a recent order by the Kerala government to reduce the price of RT-PCR test for detecting coronavirus from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500 for private laboratories.



The court, in hearing a petition filed by 10 private laboratories challenging the Kerala government's decision to cap the price, said that the decision by the state government is based on market research.

Justice N Nagaresh, who is overseeing the matter, said, "It was discernible from data that costs of RT-PCR test which includes taking nose and throat swabs ranged from Rs 135 to Rs 250."

Earlier, the high court had directed the state government to regularise rates and ensure fixed charges for treatment of COVID patients across all hospitals after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to control overcharging by private hospitals.

As per the union health ministry, Kerala currently has 3,91,253 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

