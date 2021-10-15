COVID-19: Kerala reports 8,867 new cases, 67 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 15 (ANI): Kerala recorded 8,867 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the Health Department on Friday.



With 9,872 more people recovering from the virus, the total recoveries touched 47,16,728 and the active cases dropped to 94,756, a state government release said.

As many as 79,554 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

While India reported 16,862 new COVID-19 cases and 379 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

With the addition of new cases, the total cases reported across the country since the onset of the pandemic reached 3,40,37,592. Of these, 2,03,678 are active cases, the lowest in 216 days. The active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases. Currently, it is at 0.60 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. (ANI)

