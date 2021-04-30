COVID-19: Kerala to set up oxygen plant in Kasargod

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 30 (ANI): Amid rising demand for medical oxygen due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that an oxygen plant will be set up in the Chattanchal Industrial Park under the Kasargod District Panchayat.



"The CM has informed that an Oxygen plant will be set up in the Chattanchal industrial park under the Kasargod District Panchayat. Land and Rs 50 lakhs will be allotted by the District Panchayat. #COVID19," Chief Minister Office tweeted.

He also said that land and Rs 50 lakh will be allotted by the District Panchayat for the oxygen plant.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kerala Chief Minister announced that the state government will order 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses while calling for a change in the new vaccination policy and pricing.

According to Kerala Government, the availability of ventilators, ICU beds and other beds in public and private hospitals in each district will be updated every four hours to ensure better utilisation of facilities.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 38,607 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. (ANI)

